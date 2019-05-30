A dedicated Raptors fan has become a viral Instagram hit while showing off his enviable jersey collection.

Dental student Rawan Serhan performs a strip-tease of sorts in the one minute clip, which sees him take off 18 jerseys from his vast collection of Raptors merchandise.

Posted three days ago, the video was viewed more than 11,000 times by Thursday morning.

Serhan told CTV News Channel he still has his first ketchup-stained Vince Carter shirt, a white, red and purple home edition bought by his mom in 2001 when he was nine.

“We kind of went in chronological order from the first player Damon Stoudamire all the way up to the last person I had in that video was Kawhi Leonard,” the London, Ont. native said.

“Near the end my fiancé had to put the jerseys on for me because a lot of them are ‘youth large,’ ‘youth extra large’ from when I was younger.”

Serhan refused to put a price-tag on his collection, which now boasts more than 40 jerseys.

“I’ve spent a lot of money going around getting some jerseys that aren’t available, I can’t really put a price on it and honestly I wouldn’t sell it for any price,” he told CTV News Channel.

“These are staying with me forever.”

Serhan managed to secure a ticket for tonight’s opening game of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in the Scotiabank Arena.

“It was a heavy price to pay, but win or lose, it’s going to be worth it,” he said.