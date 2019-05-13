

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





A musically inclined realtor has found a way to stand out in the highly competitive Toronto real estate market—with a viral rap single.

In an effort to stir up interest in a semi-detached bungalow in Toronto’s east end, Arty Basinski of Real Estate by Bike wrote and produced his own rap song featuring the listing’s top selling features.

The now-viral music video, which features a tour of the home, boasts about the one bedroom, one den home’s potential, from a walkout basement, to a rental income of $2,000 per month.

“I wanted to get a domain name for the house. ‘Littleyellowhouse.com’ was taken, ‘thelittleyellowhouse.com’ was taken, but ‘lilyellowhouse.com’ was not,” Basinski said on CTV’s Your Morning.

“As you may or may not know, all of the terrible rappers nowadays are called ‘lil’ this, or ‘lil’ that. So I was like let’s do a terrible rap for the song.”

At time of publishing, the music video had garnered more than 47,000 views on YouTube.

But the viral hit is inspiring more than just laughter. Over the weekend, Basinski saw a record number of people attend an open house for the listing.

“I was thinking of charging cover because of how great it’s become,” he said. “Eighty per cent of them saw the video.”

The realtor has decided to hold off on accepting offers on the home until Monday night due to the increased interest.

Listed at $499,000, the “lil yellow house” is one of the more affordable homes in the Toronto market. According to the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB), the average semi-detached home in the GTA sold for $808,796 in April.