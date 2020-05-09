TORONTO -- A beverage company in the U.S. is inviting moms to let out a “quaranscream” this Mother’s Day on a designated hotline.

Molson Coors MOVO wine spritzers set up a “zero-judgement venting hotline” for mothers as part of a contest to win some of its canned wine beverages.

“Now, more than ever, moms deserve a break… and a drink,” said Lisa Rudman, director of North American innovation at Molson Coors in a press release. “We realize this Mother's Day isn't going to be normal, but we're hoping to make it a little more special with a much-needed laugh and the chance to win MOVO.”

The contest, which is open throughout Mother’s Day for eligible U.S. citizens, encourages mothers to call 1-833-3-SCREAM-4-WINE and vent their frustrations:

“Is fifth-grade math way harder than you remember?” the press release asks. Call the hotline. “Need to sob over the banana bread you don’t have time to bake?” it continues. Call the hotline.