Qantas reveals details of record-breaking Project Sunrise flights
Qantas has taken an important step toward launching Project Sunrise, its long-dreamed-of goal to establish direct flights between Australia and the cities of New York and London.
The airline has ordered 12 Airbus A350-1000s planes, with hopes that the ultra-long-haul routes can begin operating in 2025.
In total, there will be 238 total seats on each plane, which is the lowest number for any Airbus A350s currently in service. Those seats are spread between four classes of service -- first class, business class, premium economy and economy.
Comfort will be a must, as these flights will clock in over the 19-hour mark, making them the world's longest non-stop flights.
Renderings for the plane interiors give some clues about what Qantas is planning for passengers on board.
Images of the first class cabins show separate beds, reclining lounge chairs and even closets.
Meanwhile, the least expensive economy class seats will have a pitch of 33 inches, which compares with an average 30-31 inches on most carriers.
"Wellbeing Zones" will use communal areas of the plane to store healthy snacks and drinks as well as provide travellers a place to get up and stretch.
A DREAM YEARS IN THE MAKING
Australia's national flag carrier has made no secret of its goal to run direct flights between Melbourne and Sydney in Australia and New York City and London.
Qantas has dubbed the scheme "Project Sunrise." The name was inspired by clandestine World War II flights that were made from Perth to Sri Lanka en route to London. They were fraught with danger, and lasted so long they saw two sunrises.
"For more than 100 years, Qantas has been at the forefront of transforming the way the world travels, particularly through direct flights," Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement.
"Now, the A350 and Project Sunrise will make almost any city in the world just one flight away from Australia. It's the last frontier and the final fix for the tyranny of distance that has traditionally challenged travel to Australia."
In 2019, the airline ran a series of test flights on the Sydney to New York City and Sydney to London routes as an experiment.
The crew and passengers on board had their health monitored during the journey to see how such a long flight could affect future fliers. Tracking devices monitored sleep patterns, activity cycles, food and drink consumption and other data.
Like many travel projects around the world, Sunrise was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Joyce confirmed that the project was still a priority for Qantas.
Last year, the CEO told CNN's Richard Quest that "once we finish (upgrading Qantas' domestic fleet), which we'll do early in 2022, we'll revisit Sunrise and the likelihood is somewhere like 2024 or 2025 for the first aircraft arriving, given the delay."
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT
Although the first Project Sunrise flights are still years away, Qantas has already started thinking about expanding its ultra-long-haul offerings.
The airline confirmed that Paris and Frankfurt are also being considered for future direct flights after the New York City and London routes are established.
In 2019, Qantas also included the city of Brisbane as one of the eastern Australia hubs for these flights, but it's unclear whether that remains part of the Project Sunrise plan.
Meanwhile, a 17-hour nonstop flight connecting Melbourne and Dallas made its debut in March 2022.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant; hundreds remain
People fleeing besieged Mariupol described weeks of bombardments and deprivation as they arrived Monday in Ukrainian-held territory, where officials and relief workers anxiously awaited the first group of civilians freed from a steel plant that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the devastated port city.
Cadet killed in Kingston vehicle incident fondly remembered as 'class clown'
One of four officer cadets who died when their vehicle plunged into water is being remembered as an outgoing athlete who was proud of the hard work he put in at Canada's Royal Military College.
India and Pakistan heat wave is 'testing the limits of human survivability,' expert says
Temperatures in parts of India and Pakistan have reached record levels, putting the lives of millions at risk as the effects of the climate crisis are felt across the subcontinent.
Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
Ukraine confirms 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter pilot a myth
On social media, the 'Ghost of Kyiv' was a military hero, an ace fighter pilot hailed for supposedly shooting down multiple Russian planes. The tales began just days into the war and circulated for months, bolstered by official Ukrainian accounts. But on Saturday, Ukrainian authorities admitted that the legendary pilot was a myth.
Police investigating ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Ottawa bikers' church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church, discovered three hours before a service was held as part of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker rally, after reports of thumbtacks strewn across the ground and graffiti on one of the church's walls.
Australian man admits pushing gay American off a cliff in 1988
An Australian man told police he killed American mathematician Scott Johnson in 1988 by pushing the 27-year-old off a Sydney cliff in what prosecutors describe as a gay hate crime, a court heard on Monday.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Why is real estate so expensive in Canada?
Housing prices in Canada are still incredibly high and here is why – we are still dealing with a supply shortage in desirable locations, higher immigration levels have put pressure on demand, along with the strong desire for urban lifestyle living, especially in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share new photos to celebrate Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate marked their second child’s seventh birthday with a set of photos depicting Princess Charlotte with the family dog.
Canada
-
Cadet killed in Kingston vehicle incident fondly remembered as 'class clown'
One of four officer cadets who died when their vehicle plunged into water is being remembered as an outgoing athlete who was proud of the hard work he put in at Canada's Royal Military College.
-
CAF must better cater to troops with exceptional family needs: watchdog
Canada's military watchdog is calling on the Armed Forces to better accommodate troops with disabled children and other exceptional family circumstances, warning some are being forced to choose between their loved ones and their careers.
-
Police investigating ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Ottawa bikers' church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church, discovered three hours before a service was held as part of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker rally, after reports of thumbtacks strewn across the ground and graffiti on one of the church's walls.
-
Staffing shortage leads to long lines, delays at Vancouver airport
Travellers are being warned to expect long lines at Vancouver International Airport due to a shortage of security screening staff.
-
Plane crash kills four near Sioux Lookout, Ont., Transportation Board investigating
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash that killed four people in northwestern Ontario on Friday.
-
‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event wraps up with bikers’ church service
Hundreds of people packed a church in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood for a 'bikers' church service,' the final scheduled event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event this weekend. The service was held just hours after Ottawa police launched an investigation into 'hate-motivated mischief' over graffiti spray-painted on the church’s walls.
World
-
Armenia detains 180 protesters calling on Pashinyan to quit
Police in Armenia's capital on Monday detained 180 anti-government demonstrators that were blocking streets to protest against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
-
Protesting miners stop speech by South Africa's president
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa abandoned his Workers' Day speech in the northwestern city of Rustenburg on Sunday when striking mineworkers stormed the stage.
-
Ukraine updates: Latvia urges citizens to leave Trans-Dniester
What's happening in Ukraine on Monday: Latvia's Foreign Ministry on Monday said it 'strongly urges' its nationals against visiting Trans-Dniester and to leave if they are currently there.
-
Australian man admits pushing gay American off a cliff in 1988
An Australian man told police he killed American mathematician Scott Johnson in 1988 by pushing the 27-year-old off a Sydney cliff in what prosecutors describe as a gay hate crime, a court heard on Monday.
-
First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant; hundreds remain
People fleeing besieged Mariupol described weeks of bombardments and deprivation as they arrived Monday in Ukrainian-held territory, where officials and relief workers anxiously awaited the first group of civilians freed from a steel plant that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the devastated port city.
-
Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
Politics
-
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to sharing cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
-
How the COVID-19 pandemic is shaping who will be the next Conservative party leader
The events of the COVID-19 pandemic, from when the health crisis first landed until now, are shaping the contest for who will lead the Conservative party after Sept. 10.
-
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
Health
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
-
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
-
B.C. scraps controversial plan to involuntarily treat youth after overdose
British Columbia has ditched a controversial plan forcing youth to undergo treatment for up to seven days after an overdose and will now develop a new strategy with First Nations groups.
Sci-Tech
-
The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world
Resembling a futuristic circus tent from the outside, a new building in the U.K. is said to be the first of its kind on Earth: an airport for flying taxis.
-
Elon Musk's Twitter bid may push marginalized voices off the platform: experts
A sense of unease is percolating in some pockets of Twitter over concerns that Elon Musk's pending takeover could amplify toxic elements on the platform and drown out marginalized voices.
-
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.
Entertainment
-
Netflix drops Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'
Netflix Inc said on Sunday it has decided to drop works on Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex's animated family series 'Pearl' as the streaming platform cuts its animated content.
-
Sex assault trial set to begin for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is set to get underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard resumes Monday
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial concluded its third week in a Virginia court on Friday. Court is expected to resume Monday.
Business
-
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Why is real estate so expensive in Canada?
Housing prices in Canada are still incredibly high and here is why – we are still dealing with a supply shortage in desirable locations, higher immigration levels have put pressure on demand, along with the strong desire for urban lifestyle living, especially in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.
-
From boom to glut: Experts say Canada's housing plan could backfire on Trudeau
The federal government's plan to ease runaway housing prices by rapidly ramping up the pace of home construction risks pushing up construction costs in the near term and could lead to oversupply in the long run, experts said.
-
World shares, oil decline as EU energy ministers to meet
Global shares fell Monday and oil prices lost about US$3 a barrel as European energy ministers were set to meet to discuss Russian supply issues and sanctions.
Lifestyle
-
'Not a high risk:' 3 young adults explain why they haven't got a COVID-19 booster shot
Canadian government data shows young adults lag other age groups in getting COVID-19 booster shots. About 35 per cent of people between 18 and 29 have received a third dose. That goes up to 42 per cent for 30- to 39-year-olds. On average, 72 per cent of Canadians 40 and older have received theirs.
-
'It's gonna be May' meme turns 10 years old
The iconic Justin Timberlake 'It's gonna be May' meme, a play on the singer's pronunciation in the 'N Sync song 'It's Gonna Be Me,' has officially been around for a decade.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
Guy Lafleur lies in state as Montreal Canadiens fans pay respects
Habs fans are saying their final goodbyes to Guy Lafleur on Sunday as the late hockey legend lies in state at Montreal's Bell Centre.
-
Nadal, Djokovic slam Wimbledon ban on Russian players
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic criticized Wimbledon's decision to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from taking part in this year's tournament following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
104 and no more: Amputee wraps up marathon record quest
When amputee athlete Jacky Hunt-Broersma says her mantra is, 'I can do hard things,' she's not kidding -- the amputee athlete has run 104 marathons in as many days, all using a carbon-fiber prosthesis.
Autos
-
The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world
Resembling a futuristic circus tent from the outside, a new building in the U.K. is said to be the first of its kind on Earth: an airport for flying taxis.
-
New Google Doodle celebrates iconic Route 66
Google knows where to get its kicks... The search engine's latest Google Doodle celebrates the historic cross-country highway Route 66.
-
Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.