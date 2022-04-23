Prince Louis' fourth birthday marked with new beach photos

LONDON -

Prince William and his wife Kate on Friday published four photographs of their youngest child Prince Louis to mark his fourth birthday.

The photographs of Prince Louis, who turns four on Saturday, were taken by Kate in Norfolk, east England, and show him smiling, holding a cricket ball and running along a beach.

Prince Louis is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Reporting by Alistair SmoutEditing by Chris Reese

Thank you for all the lovely birthday messages for Prince Louis today! 🎂



📸 The Duchess pic.twitter.com/S5eNuM8bg1 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2022