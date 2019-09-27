Prince Harry to visit former mine field where Diana walked
Britain's Prince Harry walks through a minefield in Dirico, Angola, Friday Sept. 27, 2019, during a visit to see the work of landmine clearance charity the Halo Trust, on day five of the royal tour of Africa. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 3:16AM EDT
JOHANNESBURG -- Prince Harry is following in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana, whose walk through an active mine field in Angola years ago helped to lead to a global ban on the deadly weapons.
The prince on Friday is set to visit the spot where Diana was famously photographed during her own Africa visit in 1997. That field in Huambo is now a busy street. Angola is now years past a grinding civil war and hopes to be land mine-free by 2025.
The country director for mine-clearing organization The HALO Trust says Diana's visit is still very much discussed today in Huambo after people were struck by her warmth and willingness to acknowledge their devastating conflict.
Prince Harry on his visit is expected to remotely detonate a mine.