TORONTO -- Prince Harry, dressed as Santa Claus, wished a “fantastic Christmas” to children who have lost a parent in the British Armed Forces in a touching video message.

The minute-long clip was played at the annual Christmas party hosted by Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a U.K. charity that provides support to kids who lost a parent in military service.

There were 190 in attendance and the Duke of Sussex jokingly encouraged them to “cause as much chaos as humanly possible!”

He told the kids they are supported and part of “an amazing community.”

“I know how incredibly strong you are,” he said. “Yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard, but I know that every single one of you, by helping each other out, you will have an amazing future ahead of you and you’re going to have a fantastic Christmas as well.”

Prince Harry couldn’t attend the party in London, but the heartfelt message “meant the world” to the children.

“It can be a difficult time of year for these kids, so receiving a heartfelt message from Prince Harry really meant the world to them. The message was a surprise and the look on their faces was priceless,” said Nikki Scott, founder of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, in a press release Friday.

Prince Harry ended his Christmas message by pulling his Santa beard down, smiling, flashing two thumbs up and wishing everyone a “fantastic Christmas and happy New Year.”

For the holidays, Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie are “spending private family time” in Canada, according to Buckingham Palace.

“They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son,” the statement said.