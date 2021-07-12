TORONTO -- England’s first trip to the European Championship final didn’t exactly go as planned, with a loss to Italy during the penalty shootout. But for many on the internet, it was the animated reactions of Prince George that stole the show.

George was watching the game from the stands at London’s Wembley Stadium alongside his mother, Kate, and his dad Prince William, who also serves as president of England’s Football Association.

The young prince was elated after Luke Shaw scored the first goal for England almost immediately after the match started, giving the Three Lions an early lead. Cameras captured George hugging his parents, clapping his hands and laughing.

But the Italians scored an equalizer goal in the second half, which pushed the game to extra time, followed by a penalty shootout. England lost in the shootout and George can be seen visibly heartbroken and being comforted by his dad.

On social media, George’s reactions prompted a flurry of comments, with many England supporters remarking that his expressions “represent all of England.”

Prince George having the time of his life. pic.twitter.com/JtukgtRQ63 — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) July 11, 2021

Look at Prince George hugging his mummy the Duchess of Cambridge as England scores!�� #ITAENG #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/xrPBzWqk32 — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) July 11, 2021

Things you love to see Prince George #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/t0gyiTKtgf — The Duke of Shangaan (@SirTsonga) July 11, 2021

The sadness on Prince George’s face represents all of England: pic.twitter.com/zkUiHL0i3A — Brittani Barger (@bbargerRC) July 11, 2021

Prince George representing the mood of everyone in England right now. #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/JXtu0fKvG6 — Naheed Dosani (@NaheedD) July 11, 2021

the prince george origins story begins. #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/jGtp3GsASW — Andrew Baback Boozary MD (@drandrewb) July 11, 2021