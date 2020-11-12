LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- Global online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter on Thursday launched a new sustainable menswear and womenswear range, supported by Prince Charles' charitable foundation.

The Queen's eldest son and heir, who has long been known for his strong views on the environment, said he was "extremely impressed" by the 18-piece ready-to-wear collection.

The Yoox Net-A-Porter For The Prince's Foundation collaboration gave students from Britain and Italy the chance to design and make the limited-edition line.

The clothes -- in natural fibres including cashmere, wool and organic silk -- were inspired by the designs of Leonardo da Vinci and cost from £395 to £1,295 (US$520-$1705, 440-1,444 euros).

They are designed to last a lifetime, with profits going to the foundation to support its training programme and help preserve traditional skills.

"The key it seems to me is to rediscover the importance that nature plays in all this and where the natural materials come from," said Charles.

"It seems utter madness to have this approach which takes, makes and throws away."

Charles, 71, earlier this week said he believed that achieving a sustainable future was "the growth story of our time" and could help economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

He has set up a Sustainable Markets Initiative with the World Economic Forum to help businesses to put green initiatives into practice.

The prince is well-known for wearing timeless double-breasted suits and was once voted GQ magazine's Best Dressed Man.

He said in an interview in the December issue of British Vogue magazine: "I happen to be one of those people who'd get shoes -- or any item of clothing -- repaired if I can, rather than just throw it away."

On his own sense of style, he said he was "like a stopped clock -- I'm right twice every 24 hours.”