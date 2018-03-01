

CTVNews.ca Staff





Pinks are the new greens.

In a world where a food’s Instagram-ability is as important as its taste, a delicate pink radicchio is suddenly finding itself a salad darling, beloved for the way it imbues a plate with rosy hues.

The lettuce is actually a cultivated form of chicory, just like regular radicchio, and goes by the names Radicchio del Veneto or La Rosa del Veneto. Though it’s native to the Veneto region of Italy, it’s now cultivated in greenhouses everywhere.

The lettuce leaf isn’t new, but perhaps because it’s currently in season, or perhaps just because it’s pretty, it’s popping up on menus and the Instagram feeds of some of the hottest chefs and foodies.

It’s also that perfect shade of so-called “millennial pink,” a soft and fresh colour that’s been having a bit of an extended moment in fashion, home décor, and even pink chocolate.