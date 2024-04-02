Lifestyle

    • Powerball jackpot rises to US$1.09 billion and stretches a 3-month losing streak

    Lottery players buy Powerball tickets at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in in the Fashion District downtown Los Angeles on Monday, April 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Lottery players buy Powerball tickets at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in in the Fashion District downtown Los Angeles on Monday, April 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian
    DES MOINES, Iowa -

    The American Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated US$1.09 billion after no one matched the six numbers drawn Monday night, continuing a three-month winless streak for the top prize.

    The numbers drawn were: 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and the Powerball 23.

    No one has won Powerball’s jackpot since New Year’s Day, a stretch of 39 drawings without anyone matching the game’s six numbers. If no one wins the jackpot Wednesday night, the game will match its record of 41 consecutive drawings on Saturday night.

    The reason for the jackpot drought is simple: The odds of winning the top prize are miserable, at 1 in 292.2 million. It’s those odds that create the large jackpots that are designed to attract attention and drive up sales.

    The $1.09 billion prize is for a sole winner who makes the rare decision to be paid over 30 years through an annuity. Nearly all winners instead take the cash option, which for Wednesday night would be an estimated $527.3 million.

    Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

