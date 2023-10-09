Lifestyle

    • Powerball jackpot grows to US$1.55 billion for Monday; cash option worth US$679.8 million

    Powerball lottery tickets are displayed at the New Hampshire General Store along Route 93 South, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Hooksett, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Powerball lottery tickets are displayed at the New Hampshire General Store along Route 93 South, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Hooksett, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

    The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated US$1.55 billion for Monday night's drawing after no one matched the game's six numbers for the giant prize Saturday.

    The US$1.55 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which would be an estimated US$679.8 million.

    The jackpot is now the fourth-largest U.S. lottery prize after rolling over for 34 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022. The largest U.S. jackpot ever was a US$2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.

    The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game's long odds of 1 in 292.2 million, which are designed to make winning rare so that grand prizes can grow huge.

    Federal taxes eat into the winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes..

    Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

