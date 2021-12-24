Following the success of its new braille box, Canadian chocolatier Purdys will be re-releasing the popular and accessible holiday gift in the new year.

Ahead of the holiday season, the Vancouver-based company released an accessible box of chocolates, specifically designed for, and in consultation with, people in the blind and partially-sighted community.

The box has its orientation tabs and chocolate legend in braille, and includes a QR code that takes users to an accessible screen reader version of the legend.

The company said its initial run of the box sold out online in a matter of hours, with more boxes being made available in time for last-minute holiday shopping.

After overwhelming demand, Purdys announced on Dec. 14 that it would release the box again in 2022.

"The braille on the Purdys box is about more than accessibility, it's about inclusion. It's about feeling seen, heard, and cared about as a consumer and frankly, as a person," said advocate and content creator Molly Burke in a news release.

"Imagine going 27 years without being able to pick your own chocolates without the help of another person or technology, that's been my life until now. This is more than a box of chocolates, it's the sign of change," she continued.

The limited edition box appears to be sold out online, but Purdys has made it available at select stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.