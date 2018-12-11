

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Japanese shop known for its eclectic variety of quirky products has opened its first location in Ontario, with plans to expand across Canada.

Oomomo -- which means “big peach” in Japanese -- opened its first Canadian store in November at the West Edmonton Mall. Oomomo is based off 100-yen stores in Japan, which sell everyday basics such as tableware, stationery, beauty products and snacks. Most items are priced under $3.

The newest location opened Saturday in Toronto, where hundreds of people lined up in the cold outside the North York shop.

Oomomo sells everything from stainless steel soap to erasers shaped like tiny rolls of sushi to socks printed with shiba inus, a popular breed of dog in Japan. Many of those products are from Daiso, a popular discount brand with thousands of shops in Japan.

The company has plans to expand across Canada, with stores opening in Vancouver, Burnaby, B.C., North Edmonton and Markham, Ont.