TORONTO -- A plucky pensioner has been praised by police for his bravery in fighting off a would-be mugger with some boxing jabs.

The 77-year-old man was using a cash machine outside a Sainsbury’s grocery store in the Welsh capital of Cardiff at approximately 6 a.m. on February 5, when he was approached by a man demanding cash and his bank card, South Wales Police said in an appeal for information.

Security footage shows the would-be robber push the senior citizen and the pair tussle before the victim raises his guard and throws some jabs at the attempted thief.

The elderly man even goads his attacker during the fracas with a “come on” gesture.

“The victim in this case showed great bravery, however he has been left shaken,” said South Wales Police detective constable Stephen Mayne.

“We would encourage anyone who knows him to please come forward.”

The suspect was carrying a black ruck sack and was wearing a high-vis vest and black hat with a white motif on the front.

The appeal by South Wales Police has gone viral having been shared more than 2,500 times.