

CTVNews.ca Staff





A pair of alarming incidents involving dogs on flights this week has raised concerns about what pet owners should do to make sure their loved ones arrive safely to their destination.

On Monday, a United Airlines flight attendant told a passenger that their dog carrier containing a French bulldog had to fly in the overhead bin, but when the plane landed in New York, the dog had died. United Airlines said the flight attendant didn’t know there was a dog inside the carrier.

United Airlines has since said it would begin to issue bright bag tags for carriers next month that would indicate there’s a live animal inside. The U.S. Senate has also introduced a bill that would prohibit airlines from putting pets in overhead bins.

Also this week, a pair of dogs travelling United Airlines got mixed up during a connection in Denver with one ending up in Kansas City and the other in Japan. The airline said this incident was “an error.” Both dogs have since arrived safely at their correct destinations.

Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, the chief emergency veterinarian at the Vaughan-Richmond Hill Veterinary Emergency Clinic, spoke with CTV’s Your Morning about what pet owners should do before getting on a flight to ensure their pet’s safety when flying. She says United’s move to properly identify live animals on planes is a good one.

“I think that’s also a really important thing because I think it should be done anyway.”

Before heading to the airport, Dr. Greenstein suggests printing out a copy of the airline company’s policy regarding animal travel, that way you have it on hand if any issues arise with airplane staff.

Dr. Greenstein suggests before booking your flight, to ask the airline if your pet is allowed to travel in the cabin with the other passengers, if you need to bring any proof of vaccinations and what extra fees, if any, there are for bringing your pet on board.

“These are really important things depending on the health of your dog,” said Dr. Greenstein. “Where (your pet is) going to be is fundamental to their safety.”

If your pet is travelling in cargo, Dr. Greenstein says it’s important to ask about the temperature of the area, how long the pet will be in their carrier and if the pet is allowed to take a sedative beforehand.

United Airlines had 18 animal deaths on their flights in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. A spokesperson for the airline has said the majority of these deaths come from pets who weren’t acclimated to the conditions in cargo.

Dr. Greenstein says you should get your pet used to its carrier before flying. You also want to discuss with your veterinarian what health concerns your pet might have, specifically when it comes to potential heart or breathing issues.

“This is a multi-part exercise; you want to acclimatize them to the carrier, but also you want to have a really good idea of what kind of pet you’re travelling with,” she said.