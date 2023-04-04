Personality tops financial income for dating preferences, new study finds
Many people have an idea of what checkboxes their potential mate should hit in order to be a suitable partner.
And as it turns out, having a desirable personality is more important to most people looking for a partner than how much money they have in the bank, according to new research findings.
An international study from researchers at the universities of York and Essex revealed that economic factors such as income have steadily become less important than personality in dating.
To find out how dating preferences have changed over time, researchers examined more than a million "lonely hearts" advertisements in publications from Canada, France and India, spanning from 1950 to 1995, plus ads from 41 regional newspapers from Canada and the U.S. in 1995.
The results suggested that people dating in the U.S., Canada and France placed less of an importance on the economic status of a partner, while finances remained an important factor for those in India.
“Once India’s economy develops further, and the current generation are more secure financially, they may show a change in preference for personality factors as well,” said Khushboo Surana, study co-author from the University of York’s Department of Economics, in a press release. “This would align them with the trends we see in the Western countries we sampled.”
Through close examination of the language of the ads, the researchers categorized the writers into having four distinct preferences.
The first category involved those with a focus on their potential partner's financial situation. The second covered personality traits including openness and extroversion; the third was physical appearance; and the fourth included the hobbies and habits of a partner.
Here’s what they found.
Between 1950 and 1995, personality was consistently a top preference in Western countries, beating out economic factors, such as income, especially after the 1960s.
But in India, the desire for a partner meeting certain financial indicators actually increased after the 1970s, with personality factors remaining stable.
By gender comparison, women were found to place more ads that mentioned financial factors than men did.
Looking at the language that women used, approximately 45 per cent of the ads were related to desiring certain personality criteria, while only about 10 per cent of women spoke to financial factors in men.
For men, approximately only 5 per cent of their posts regarded financial factors.
According to the study researchers, the findings appear to support Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, a psychological model used to understand the motivations for human behaviour.
“In this framework, material needs – i.e. financial factors – have to be satisfied before you can focus on the immaterial ones, such as personality traits,” said Surana. “It is possible that unlike in the West, people’s first order needs still haven’t been satisfied, which is why we see a focus on economic criteria.”
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
Former U.S. president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records arising from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.
Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?
Stormy Daniels featured prominently in a Manhattan grand jury's investigation of Donald Trump. The porn star said they had a sexual encounter in 2006, a year after he married his current wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became U.S. president.
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
Many Canadians can hold off on getting another COVID booster for now: NACI
The latest WHO guidelines say most low-risk, vaccinated and boosted people can hold off on getting another COVID-19 booster for now, and health officials in Canada agree.
Defamation case against 'Freedom Convoy' lawyer resolved outside court, firm says
A lobbying firm that filed a defamation lawsuit against a lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers during a public inquiry says the case has been resolved out of court.
What's happening with Canada's baby formula shortage and what parents should do
Canada's baby formula supply problems continue, leaving many parents and caregivers with questions - including what they should do.
'Pretty surreal': Vancouver Island man wins historic $55M lottery jackpot
A Vancouver Island man is $55 million richer after claiming a historic Lotto Max jackpot prize that was drawn more than a month ago.
Personality tops financial income for dating preferences, new study finds
An international study looked at how the importance of economic factors such as income has changed when it comes to dating, compared to personality.
Bill C-11: Here's where the government's online streaming legislation stands
The Liberals have spent years trying to pass online streaming legislation and now the current iteration, known as Bill C-11, is on the precipice of passing. Here's a comprehensive explainer outlining everything you need to know about how Bill C-11 got to this point, how the legislation has evolved over successive studies, and what may be ahead.
Canada
-
Indigenous woman's body found in Winnipeg landfill: police
Winnipeg police say the body of an Indigenous mother of four has been found in a city landfill.
-
Amqui suspect faces first-degree murder charges in Quebec pedestrian deaths
The Quebec man charged after a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians last month is now facing three counts of first-degree murder. According to charges filed today in Amqui, Que., Steeve Gagnon also faces nine counts of attempted murder stemming from the March 13 incident.
-
Many Canadians can hold off on getting another COVID booster for now: NACI
The latest WHO guidelines say most low-risk, vaccinated and boosted people can hold off on getting another COVID-19 booster for now, and health officials in Canada agree.
-
Pet dog dead after contracting avian influenza in Ontario
A pet dog has died after testing positive for avian influenza in Ontario. Public Health said this is the only case of its kind in Canada.
-
'A beautiful community:' Universities open lounges for Black students
Spaces designated for students from marginalized backgrounds are spreading across Canadian universities, as officials say they are a necessary and overdue response to decades of racism on campus.
-
This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate
While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.
World
-
LIVE
LIVE | Live updates as Donald Trump enters not guilty plea to 34 counts of falsifying business records
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in court in New York on Tuesday, a moment that would mark the first president ever to be charged with a crime.
-
Finland joins NATO, dealing blow to Russia for Ukraine war
Finland joined the NATO military alliance Tuesday, dealing a major blow to Russia with a historic realignment of the continent triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Relief, but some mixed feelings, as Finland joins NATO
As Finland joins NATO, some feel relief, others have mixed feelings.
-
Tennessee House moves to expel 3 Democrats after gun protest
Tennessee Republican lawmakers took the first steps Monday to expel three Democratic members from the GOP-dominant House for their role in a recent gun control protest at the state Capitol.
-
Killings in Mexican resort of Cancun tied to drug rivalries
The killings of four men in the Mexican resort of Cancun was probably related to drug gang rivalries, authorities said Tuesday.
-
Trump's surrender creates New York spectacle
A small park built on a site that was once a swampy, sewage-filled pond was ground zero for the frenzy surrounding former President Donald Trump's expected surrender Tuesday at a courthouse in Lower Manhattan.
Politics
-
Trudeau speaks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy as Finland joins NATO alliance
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has once again spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reiterate Canada's 'unwavering' support in Ukraine's defence against Russia's invasion, as the two world leaders congratulated Finland on joining NATO.
-
Bill C-11: Here's where the government's online streaming legislation stands
The Liberals have spent years trying to pass online streaming legislation and now the current iteration, known as Bill C-11, is on the precipice of passing. Here's a comprehensive explainer outlining everything you need to know about how Bill C-11 got to this point, how the legislation has evolved over successive studies, and what may be ahead.
-
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
Health
-
What's happening with Canada's baby formula shortage and what parents should do
Canada's baby formula supply problems continue, leaving many parents and caregivers with questions - including what they should do.
-
Many Canadians can hold off on getting another COVID booster for now: NACI
The latest WHO guidelines say most low-risk, vaccinated and boosted people can hold off on getting another COVID-19 booster for now, and health officials in Canada agree.
-
Canada first to develop medical standards to keep kids from suffering pain in silence
The Health Standards Organization has released a new set of guidelines to help hospital workers manage children's pain -- particularly for those who can't communicate when they're hurt.
Sci-Tech
-
Twitter again accused of legal violations during mass layoffs
Twitter Inc. faced a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the social media giant of illegally laying off contract workers without notice after Elon Musk bought the company last year, the latest action stemming from its massive job cuts.
-
In his own words: How Canada's Jeremy Hansen feels about upcoming Artemis II mission
Jeremy Hansen will be the first Canadian to orbit the moon, something he says is an honour after a lifetime dream of going to space.
-
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy, to seek buyer
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday after the satellite launch company failed to secure the long-term funding needed to help it recover from a January rocket failure.
Entertainment
-
Queen Camilla: Charles' wife gets title on coronation invite
King Charles III's wife has been officially identified as Queen Camilla for the first time, with Buckingham Palace using the title on invitations for the monarch's May 6 coronation.
-
'General Hospital' turns 60: A behind-the-scenes look
ABC's 'General Hospital' marks its 60th anniversary this week, making it the longest-running scripted show currently in production on American television. The soap is marking the milestone with a fan-favourite storyline, the Nurses Ball, a gala that raises money for charity.
-
DiCaprio testifies in money-laundering case of Fugees rapper
Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio testified in federal court Monday morning as part of a trial involving international money laundering, bribery and a prominent rap artist.
Business
-
Oil could be headed back to US$100 a barrel this year: industry experts
A surprise production cut by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC plus) is just one factor lifting the spirits of Canada's energy sector executives these days, as experts say crude prices could return to US$100 a barrel later this year.
-
This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate
While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.
-
About 5K GM salaried workers take buyouts, avoiding layoffs
About 5,000 white-collar workers at General Motors took the company's buyout offers, which the automaker says is enough to avoid layoffs at this time.
Lifestyle
-
Personality tops financial income for dating preferences, new study finds
An international study looked at how the importance of economic factors such as income has changed when it comes to dating, compared to personality.
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to receive Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown will receive the U.S. Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award in May, the nation's oldest women's foundation announced Monday.
-
'Pretty surreal': Vancouver Island man wins historic $55M lottery jackpot
A Vancouver Island man is $55 million richer after claiming a historic Lotto Max jackpot prize that was drawn more than a month ago.
Sports
-
Hockey Hall of Fame debuts exhibit on history of women's game
The women's hockey world came together for the unveiling of a new exhibit at the Hockey Hall of Fame celebrating the sport's history.
-
Maple Leafs won't wear themed jerseys for team's Pride night Tuesday
The Toronto Maple Leafs won't wear themed warmup jerseys for the team's annual Pride night celebration Tuesday.
-
SFU makes 'difficult' decision to end Canada's only NCAA football program
Canada's only NCAA varsity football program was discontinued Tuesday, according to an announcement from B.C.'s Simon Fraser University.
Autos
-
About 5K GM salaried workers take buyouts, avoiding layoffs
About 5,000 white-collar workers at General Motors took the company's buyout offers, which the automaker says is enough to avoid layoffs at this time.
-
GM passes Ford to take No. 2 spot in EV sales behind Tesla
General Motors rode strong first-quarter sales of the Chevrolet Bolt to bump crosstown rival Ford out of second place in the U.S. electric vehicle sales race.
-
Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 U.S. traffic deaths
Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, the highest number in 16 years with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.