TORONTO -- He couldn’t go anywhere to celebrate his birthday due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a 12-year-old geography fanatic got birthday wishes spanning the whole globe Saturday.

After his dad put a call out on Twitter, the messages started coming in: India, France, Scotland, Spain, Newfoundland and Labrador.

“I can’t give him the party he deserves but Brandon loves geography,” wrote Texas-based sports writer Jody Smith.

“He would love it if you would RT (retweet) or reply where you are so he can mark it on his map.”

In the original tweet posted Saturday morning, Brandon is holding a sketch of the world map. By Saturday night, the same map was sprinkled with dots marking all the locations named in happy-birthday tweets.

“Thank y’all so much,” wrote Smith on Saturday afternoon. “People are amazing.”

“Brandon” was the top trending phrase in Canada on Saturday night after his father’s post was re-tweeted more than 24,000 times.

“Brandon is very appreciative of all the love today,” wrote Smith in a follow-up post, including a picture of a beaming Brandon holding a full map and a message: “Thank you, Twitter!”

Brandon is very appreciative of all the love today pic.twitter.com/XlDSkgF5yy — Jody Smith (@JodySmithNFL) April 12, 2020