

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





Pittsburgh Penguins owner Mario Lemieux has listed his Quebec mansion for a whopping $21,999,066, an apparent reference to the former superstar’s famous jersey number.

Lemieux’s 50-room home, named the Chateau Fleur de Lys, is located just off the slopes of the Mont-Tremblant ski resort, about 145 kilometres northwest of Montreal, and was recently listed for sale through luxury real estate firm Engel & Volkers.

The home measures just shy of 17,000 square feet and sits on 5.25 acres of land. The property has eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, 17 fireplaces, a wine cellar, gym, spa and four and half garages. The castle is also relatively new, having just completed construction in 2012.

“It offers a majestic panoramic view of renowned Lake Tremblant…and is a destination in itself,” Lemieux’s realtor Michel Naud says on the listing.

Lemieux won two Stanley Cups and notched 1,723 points over 17 seasons as a player with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He entered team ownership in 1999, where he’s since won another three NHL championships.

Lemieux’s home is currently the most expensive Canadian house available through Engel & Volkers.