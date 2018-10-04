Following an online vote, the Toronto Zoo has finally named its newest endangered pygmy hippo calf.

The zoo announced Thursday their newest -- and possibly cutest -- addition has been named Penelope.

The Toronto Zoo held an online vote from Sept. 21 to Oct. 2, in which participants could choose from four names: Alika, Penelope, Zola and Zawadi.

“Penelope” is derived from a Greek word meaning “weaver.”

Mother Kindia gave birth to Penelope at the zoo on Aug. 10. She is the seventh pygmy hippo to be born at the facility.

Penelope is currently just 23 kilograms, but could grow to weigh up to 272 kilograms.

The public can visit Penelope and Kindia daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.