

CTVNews.ca Staff





Following an online vote, the Toronto Zoo has finally named its newest endangered pygmy hippo calf.

The zoo announced Thursday their newest -- and possibly cutest -- addition has been named Penelope.

The Toronto Zoo held an online vote from Sept. 21 to Oct. 2, in which participants could choose from four names: Alika, Penelope, Zola and Zawadi.

“Penelope” is derived from a Greek word meaning “weaver.”

Mother Kindia gave birth to Penelope at the zoo on Aug. 10. She is the seventh pygmy hippo to be born at the facility.

Penelope is currently just 23 kilograms, but could grow to weigh up to 272 kilograms.

The public can visit Penelope and Kindia daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Introducing Penelope the Pygmy Hippo.



Thank you to everyone who voted to pick the name for our pygmy hippo calf! Stop by and visit Penelope daily in the African Rainforest pavilion from 9:30am to 3:00pm, and try out our new Snapchat filter while you’re at it! #BabyPygmyDiaries pic.twitter.com/UF0k3EK7WK — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) October 4, 2018

Watch as our baby pygmy calf plays with mom Kindia in their pool! She is mouthing mom to play but also “act tough”. Keepers say at times she can be very sassy ��



If you haven’t already, help us name her here: https://t.co/euMxRqmYrr #BabyPygmyDiaries pic.twitter.com/ltaAkBjUpq — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) September 27, 2018

Our lunch date is cuter than yours. #BabyPygmyDiaries pic.twitter.com/uY8rGoF2Rs — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) September 20, 2018