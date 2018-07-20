

Relaxnews





The city of Paris has joined Seattle, Vancouver and Miami Beach, along with Taiwan, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom in declaring war on the plastic straw.

On Thursday, city council members voted to ban single-use plastic straws at public facilities and events across the city come fall, and to impose a blanket ban in 2019.

As part of the initiative, the city will also commission a study into innovative and sustainable alternatives to replace drinking straws.

Plastic straws have become the cause du jour of 2018, for choking the planet's oceans and killing marine life.

It's estimated that nine million straws are discarded every year in France alone.

Single-use straws are not recyclable.

Cities and countries around the world have taken up the cause in recent years. Seattle became the first U.S. city to ban straws and plastic cutlery in its eateries earlier this month, while Vancouver will take the same honor for Canada.

The European Commission has also proposed new rules that would ban the 10 biggest plastic pollutants found on Europe's beaches and in European waters, including plastic cotton buds, cutlery, plates, straws, stir sticks and balloon sticks.

And earlier this year, Taiwan announced a plan to ban single-use plastic items like straws, cups and shopping bags by 2030.