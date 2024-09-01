Parenting stress and loneliness are on rise, experts say

Parental stress and loneliness are on the rise, experts say, as a combination of isolation, financial challenges and lost sleep put families under strain.

Dayna Lee-Baggley, a clinical psychologist in Halifax, says being a parent is often a difficult and isolating task. She has urged people to expand their social circle, and have interests outside of the household to allow them to take a break from parenting.

“One of the things we saw in the pandemic was, when you had to be with just your nuclear family it doesn’t always work that well and it’s not designed to work that way,” she said in an interview with CTV News. “We need other people, both out of loneliness and for practical reasons.”

Lee-Baggley also notes that because of social media, many parents might think they are keeping meaningful and healthy connection with other people.

“But watching social media feeds is not a social connection,” she said.

Lee-Baggley's not alone in her concerns. Across the border, a newly released advisory from the U.S. surgeon-general's office highlighted the strain on parent's mental health.

The release cited a 2023 American Psychological Association study that found 48 per cent of parents reported "completely overwhelming" stress, and a five-year review that found a shrinking proportion of parents saying they were coping "very well" with the demands of raising a family in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The data suggests managing busy schedules and bad behaviour, not getting enough sleep, financial strains and worries about children's health and safety have come at the cost of quality time with one’s partner and leisure time.

"Parents are struggling with loneliness at higher levels than other adults, and this is particularly true for single parents,” said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

“I’m not at all surprised by this and I’m glad that it’s being talked about,” Lee-Baggley said.

She suggested that giving children constant attention does not always lead to better parenting, and increasing a child’s independence could help develop life skills and free up time for parents while reducing stress.

“The toughest thing is giving up some of the free time that you had,” says Patrick Martha, father of a 15-month-old baby. “But it’s all replaced by all of these other wonderful things.”

Martha said he loves being a dad, but he also knows from his own personal experience, he has entered a chapter that requires his constant focus and attention — being a parent is priority one.

Hobbies and other interests have taken a backseat, he said.

“Without the time, it’s nearly impossible."