

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





After Eddie the dog’s hind legs were paralyzed in a car accident, it could be hard to imagine him ever enjoying the snow like other dogs.

But in a Instagram video shared by his owners, Eddie is seen shredding on some fresh white powder in Owen Sound, Ont. -- all thanks to a special pair of ski attachments hitched to his mobility harness.

His owners run the “Eddie’s Second Chance” Instagram page, which is written from the perspective of the dog. They posted the video on Monday with the caption: “Just a dog and his dad. Happy Family Day!”

According to a GoFundMe account, Eddie was rescued by his now-owner Angela Parker back in September 2018, after she saw him trying to cross the street and being struck by two cars in a row.

“I've never seen anything so horrifying and the visions and sounds of his agony remain with me,” she wrote.

Eddie was put up for adoption by his original family who couldn’t afford to pay for the veterinary costs. The dog had suffered “significant” injuries to his back -- with a break and dislocation to his spine.

But now thanks to his new family, Eddie is living up to his Instagram page’s namesake and really getting a “second chance” at life. This time as an amateur canine skier.