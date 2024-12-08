Pantone names its colour of the year for 2025

Pantone has named an “evocative soft brown” its colour of the year for 2025, continuing a tradition that has now run for more than a quarter of a century.

In a statement published Thursday, the global colour specialist said Mocha Mousse was “a mellow brown infused with a sensorial and comforting warmth.”

“A warming rich brown hue, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse nurtures with its suggestion of the delectable quality of cacao, chocolate and coffee, appealing to our desire for comfort,” it added.

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said the colour evokes “thoughtful indulgence.”

“Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse extends our perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace the aspirational and luxe,” she said in the statement.

Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, added that Mocha Mousse feeds into a desire for harmony.

“With that in mind, for Pantone Color of the Year 2025, we look to a colour that reaches into our desire for comfort and wellness, and the indulgence of simple pleasures that we can gift and share with others,” she said.

Each December, Pantone names a colour of the year for the following year, and this is the 26th time that it has done so.

To make their pick, experts at the Pantone Color Institute trawl through high-fashion runways, interior design trends, pop culture moments and human psychology.

The first Color of the Year was Sky Blue in 1999, while more recent choices include Peach Fuzz — “a light, fruity tone that conjures peace and serenity” — in 2024. and Viva Magenta — “an unconventional shade for an unconventional time” — in 2023.