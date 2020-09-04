TORONTO -- Toys that stem from digital platforms, educational games, and screen-free indoor entertainment top Walmart’s list of the hottest toys for the 2020 holiday season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to reshape how kids play.

According to the retail giant, because kids are spending more time at home, they are gravitating towards more interactive toys that “inspire imagination” and encourage learning-based play.

The Top-Rated by Kids Toy List includes several interactive toys based on kids’ favourite shows thanks to an increase in online streaming.

“This year’s Top-Rated by Kids Toy List reflects the shift we’ve seen in toy trends and behaviors this year,” Steve Ronchetto, vice president of Toys at Walmart, said in a press release.

“Toys play a critical role in families’ lives as they spend more time at home and parents seek ways to keep kids engaged with learning-based play.”

Ronchetto notes that there has never been a stronger interest in toys that stem from digital platforms, including a sound bar that allows kids to create their own autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) soundtracks. ASMR is the term for the calming sensation people get when they watch or hear stimulating videos or take part in other activities. The technique has become an online trend in recent years, with millions of videos uploaded to social media.

The list also includes outdoor toys designed to get kids outside, including electric scooters, hoverboards, and a Nerf Fortnite-branded toy gun.

Though retailers like Walmart have begun ramping up their annual holiday shopping campaigns, it remains unclear how these companies will fare during the holiday season.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the retail landscape in Canada and abroad, resulting in dozens of store closures and bankruptcies.

Canadian monthly retail sales topped pre-pandemic levels for the first time in June, according to Statistics Canada, with sales 1.3 per cent higher than in February before broad shutdowns were ordered by public health officials.

But despite the gains, Statistics Canada said early estimates suggest retail sales slowed in July.​