Overspent in December? Here's how to battle the January blues, according to experts
The first workday in January after the holidays hits a little bit differently: The parties are over, debt payments are soon due and it can feel like there’s nothing to look forward to.
You may be able to minimize the doldrums with some planning and other steps to turn things around, financial experts say.
“Financial stress can be temporary,” says Tonya Rapley, financial educator and founder of the millennial money and lifestyle blog My Fab Finance. She suggests focusing on small steps such as paying this month’s bills, then reminding yourself that you can recover from December’s overspending.
Here are a few more ways to fight this month’s financial downers:
MAKE OR UPDATE A BUDGET
The new year is a great time to create or update a budget, which can give you back a sense of control, says Mike Croxson, CEO of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, a non-profit financial coaching organization.
The popular 50/30/20 budget, for example, suggests putting 50% of your take-home income toward needs, 30% toward wants and 20% toward savings and any debt payments. You can adjust those percentages as needed, especially if you live in an urban area with high housing costs.
“The best way to get control back is to make a plan,” Croxson says. “You can get back on top of this and back to where you feel good about your finances.”
PAY OFF DEBT
With interest rates higher than they were a couple of years ago, credit card debt is also more expensive, which makes paying it off a financial priority. How exactly you do that is up to you, Croxson says.
“Paying off the highest interest rate balance first makes the most common sense, but for some people, paying off the smallest dollar amount first is most important because they feel like they accomplished something,” Croxson says. Small wins can give you momentum to continue.
Online calculators for those two methods, known as the avalanche and the snowball, respectively, can help you stay on track.
TRACK YOUR PAYMENTS CAREFULLY
If you purchased holiday gifts using “buy now, pay later,” which allows shoppers to split payments into multiple instalments, then it’s important to note when those bills are due, says Christine Alemany, chief marketing officer for i2c, a global banking and payments platform.
Alemany suggests tracking your buy now, pay later due dates with a financial management tool or spreadsheet to avoid late fees or interest charges. “The variety of payment methods that consumers now have gives them the option to choose what’s best for them,” she says, but “that convenience needs to be balanced by discipline.”
BUILD UP SAVINGS
Amid all of that repayment, it’s also important to find a way to save money, Croxson says. “Having a savings line item in your budget is a critical step for virtually every consumer, even if it’s $20 or $25 a month,” he says. “There will be an emergency, and you will need it.” Being able to turn to savings in the future also helps you avoid building up debt again, he adds.
The good news for Americans is that positive signs in the economy, such as a slower rate of inflation and lower gas prices, means it’s a little easier to find room for savings, according to Alan Gin, associate professor of economics at the University of San Diego’s Knauss School of Business.
With gas prices coming down, Gin says, “not only will consumers be more confident, but they will have more money.”
KNOW YOUR RIGHTS
If an expensive item you bought or received as a gift in December breaks in January, that’s another potential downer, which is why knowing your refund rights is critical, says Wayne Hassay, partner attorney for LegalShield, a legal services provider. He suggests keeping track of all paperwork related to the item and any warranty attached whenever you make a big-ticket purchase.
In some cases, paying with a credit card can give you additional protections, he adds. And if your pricey new electronics break, don’t hesitate to follow up with the retailer or brand until you get a satisfactory response, which could be a refund or a new product.
GET HELP IF YOU NEED IT
Working to pay off debt and get back on budget in January can feel lonely because it’s such a solo activity, which is why it’s helpful to reach out for additional support, whether that’s from financial professionals or friends and family.
“Be honest with people,” Rapley says. She suggests sharing in a friend group chat if you are looking to scale back and spend less, because you’ll likely find encouragement that can help you stay on track. “That communication is definitely important,” she says, and can help you feel less alone — and with more good things to anticipate in the year ahead.
______________________
This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Kimberly Palmer is a personal finance expert at NerdWallet and the author of “Smart Mom, Rich Mom.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No Canadians reported hurt, missing after Japan quakes, GAC says
No Canadians have been reported injured or missing following the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the west coast of Japan's main island on Monday, according to Global Affairs Canada (GAC).
DEVELOPING Japan lowers tsunami warning after a series of earthquakes but tells people to stay away from coast
A powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, killing at least one person, destroying buildings, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
Here are the changes to CPP deductions starting in 2024
Middle-income earners will start seeing a larger portion of their paycheques going toward Canada Pension Plan contributions as of Monday.
BREAKING Israeli court overturns Netanyahu overhaul, threatening to reopen fissures preceding war against Hamas
Israel's Supreme Court on Monday struck down a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul, a decision that threatens to reopen the fissures in Israeli society that preceded the country's ongoing war against Hamas.
Professional Women's Hockey League tweaks penalty, short-handed goal in rule book
The Professional Women's Hockey League rule book released hours before its first game Monday features a short-handed goal ending a power-play for the opposing team.
2 men arrested in connection with Ugandan Olympic runner's killing in Kenya, police say
Two men were arrested in connection with the killing of Ugandan Olympic runner Benjamin Kiplagat, who was found fatally stabbed in a car in Kenya on New Year's Eve, police said Monday.
Powdered baby formula recalled over deadly bacteria
Enfamil is recalling its Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic Infant Formula over possible bacterial contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.
Overspent in December? Here's how to battle the January blues, according to experts
You may be able to minimize the doldrums of January with some planning and other steps to turn things around, financial experts say.
Canada
-
Canadians across country celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim
Hundreds across Canada are set to celebrate 2024 with a polar bear plunge Monday, maintaining a long-held tradition of braving the January cold for a swim to mark the new year.
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
-
Ashes of Vancouver 'Star Trek' fan set to go to space alongside famous stars
Gloria Knowlan never dreamt of boldly going where no one had gone before and was content to leave the journey to the 'Star Trek' actors she came to love, but 12 years after her death, her family has ensured the final frontier will be her ultimate resting place.
-
No Canadians reported hurt, missing after Japan quakes, GAC says
No Canadians have been reported injured or missing following the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the west coast of Japan's main island on Monday, according to Global Affairs Canada (GAC).
-
Detector dogs could help sniff out more fentanyl, firearms at border, review suggests
An internal evaluation by Canada's border agency suggests its detector dogs could play a bigger role in sniffing out deadly fentanyl and illicit firearms.
-
Sudbury man dies after falling through the ice on Onwatin Lake
Sudbury police say a 60-year-old man from of the community of Hanmer has died after venturing onto the ice of Onwatin Lake.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Japan lowers tsunami warning after a series of earthquakes but tells people to stay away from coast
A powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, killing at least one person, destroying buildings, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground.
-
Russia launches record number of drones in Ukraine, and Putin says Moscow will intensify its attacks
Russia launched a record 90 Shahed-type drones across Ukraine during the early hours of the new year, and Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would "intensify" its attacks on its neighbour.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Israeli court overturns Netanyahu overhaul, threatening to reopen fissures preceding war against Hamas
Israel's Supreme Court on Monday struck down a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul, a decision that threatens to reopen the fissures in Israeli society that preceded the country's ongoing war against Hamas.
-
16-year-old boy fatally stabbed on a hill overlooking London during New Year's Eve
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death on a hilltop overlooking central London as crowds gathered to watch New Year's Eve fireworks, police said Monday.
-
No Canadians reported hurt, missing after Japan quakes, GAC says
No Canadians have been reported injured or missing following the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the west coast of Japan's main island on Monday, according to Global Affairs Canada (GAC).
-
Israel is pulling thousands of troops from Gaza as combat focuses on enclave's main southern city
Thousands of Israeli soldiers are being shifted out of the Gaza Strip, the military said Monday, in the first significant drawdown of troops since the war began as forces continued to bear down on the main city in the southern half of the enclave.
Politics
-
opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
-
Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts
Looking ahead to 2024, the commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command said he thinks the pressure will continue to mount, and Canadians are "overly comfortable" about their safety as the world changes.
-
Canada's heated political conflict over carbon pricing will continue into 2024
Canada's price on pollution is supposed to help battle global warming, but as it nears its fifth anniversary, nothing in Canadian politics is hotter.
Health
-
Powdered baby formula recalled over deadly bacteria
Enfamil is recalling its Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic Infant Formula over possible bacterial contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.
-
Low-cost, plant-based drug may help you quit smoking more effectively than nicotine replacement therapy, study shows
A new study shows a low-cost plant-based drug may be more effective than nicotine replacement therapy for people trying to quit smoking.
-
'A fundamental human experience': New study suggests family caregiving can lessen depression
Despite increased levels of stress and trauma associated with caring for an ailing loved one, a new study suggests that family caregiving can lead to less depression in adults.
Sci-Tech
-
Researchers find new way to identify water and potential life on exoplanets
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
-
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
-
U.S. military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that's expected to last at least a couple of years.
Entertainment
-
'Wonka' ends the year No. 1 at the box office, 2023 sales reach US$9 billion in post-pandemic best
Hollywood closed out an up-and-down 2023 with 'Wonka' regaining No. 1 at the box office, strong sales for 'The Color Purple' and an overall US$9 billion in ticket sales that improved on 2022's grosses but fell about US$2 billion shy of pre-pandemic norms.
-
Ashes of Vancouver 'Star Trek' fan set to go to space alongside famous stars
Gloria Knowlan never dreamt of boldly going where no one had gone before and was content to leave the journey to the 'Star Trek' actors she came to love, but 12 years after her death, her family has ensured the final frontier will be her ultimate resting place.
-
Jeremy Renner almost died last New Year's Day. Since then he's been leaning into life
In the year since Jeremy Renner almost lost his life in a freak New Year’s Day accident, the Marvel star has proved himself just as much a superhero offscreen.
Business
-
Here's what will cost Canadians more in 2024, according to experts
Wondering what kind of impact the new year will have on your wallet? Here's what experts predict will cost you more in 2024.
-
CEBA repayment and partial loan forgiveness deadline is weeks away
The federal government says the extended repayment deadline for the Canada Emergency Business Account loan is now weeks away.
-
'It could be the strongest': El Nino cycle continues to hit B.C. snow resorts
The warm and wet conditions in British Columbia continue to wreak havoc for skiers and snowboarders.
Lifestyle
-
'Unimaginable excess': Bid to attract showy superyachts to Cape Breton under scrutiny
With memories of the tar ponds receding, Sydney, N.S., is now trying to cultivate an upscale vibe — one that includes appealing to billionaires and their toys. It wants to become a destination for superyachts, the most expensive, luxurious boats in the world.
-
The New Year gives a clean slate for long-elusive resolutions
It's an annual end-of-year exercise in futility for many. But a clean slate awaits at the stroke of midnight for the next round of resolutions.
-
Canadians across country celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim
Hundreds across Canada are set to celebrate 2024 with a polar bear plunge Monday, maintaining a long-held tradition of braving the January cold for a swim to mark the new year.
Sports
-
Ella Shelton nets first-ever PWHL goal in inaugural game between New York and Toronto
Ella Shelton was the first goal scorer in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League
-
Naomi Osaka returns to elite tennis from a maternity break and wins her first match in Brisbane
Naomi Osaka's first win at the elite level since becoming a mother didn't come easily. It did come on Day 1 of the year, though.
-
Canada's Abigail Strate claims World Cup ski jump silver medal
Canadian ski jumper Abigail Strate started 2024 off with a World Cup silver medal Monday.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion Electric pickup trucks are reliable, save environment: experts
Electric pickup trucks are built to efficiently lug heavier weights such as towing or pulling a trailer, similar to gas-powered ones. The gas-guzzling stereotype carries over, too: EV pickup trucks need a big electrical charge.
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.