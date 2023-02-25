Over 1 million Halloween-themed candles sold at Walmart are recalled due to glass breaking
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for more than a million candles sold at Walmart after the agency received reports of the candles' glass cracking, causing burns and cuts.
The agency issued the recall on Thursday for over 1.2 million "Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles" with autumnal and Halloween-themed scents. The recall affects candles in the scents "Jack-O-Lantern," "Mystic Fog," "Warm Apple Pie," "Warm Fall Leaves," "Fall Farm House," "Pumpkin Spice," and "Magic Potion."
The commission received 12 reports of the candles burning too close to the edge of the container, causing the glass to crack, according to the recall notice.
There was one report of a minor cut from the glass breaking and multiple reports of "damage to nearby items," as well as one report of a fire, the notice says.
The 14-ounce candles were sold at Walmarts around the country and online from September through November 2022.
The CPSC urged consumers to immediately stop using the recalled candles and to contact manufacturer "Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle" for a full refund.
Do Canadians trust AI like ChatGPT? New survey shows 'not very much'
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on in Ukraine
Fighting is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reporting dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south.
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine; Russia and China object to description of war
A meeting of G20 finance ministers has ended in India without a consensus, because Russia and China objected to the description of the war in Ukraine in a final document.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. Watch the Crave Original documentary Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Wife of man struck by alleged drunk driver in Toronto says 'one decision altered the course of our life'
The wife of a man who was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Allen Road earlier this month says 'one decision altered the course of our life.'
Blizzards forecast in California mountains in multiday storm
A powerful winter storm that swept down the West Coast with flooding and frigid temperatures shifted its focus to southern California on Saturday, piling up snow and swelling rivers with runoff.
'Why don't you settle down?': Prime Minister Trudeau admonishes heckler at Ukraine event
While attending a rally in support of Ukraine Friday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused mid-speech to ask a heckler to 'settle down.'
Lawsuit accuses B.C. government of coercing Indigenous women into sterilization
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses the British Columbia government of 'sexism and genocide' over a decades-long practice of coercing Indigenous women into sterilization and abortions.
Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her. The woman, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban to protect the children, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of arson after a 2015 house fire at CFB Edmonton.
Trudeau says he's bothered by Google preventing some Canadians from accessing news
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is bothered that Google is limiting access to news for some Canadians. Trudeau says the tech giant has decided they would rather prevent Canadians from accessing news than pay journalists for the work they do.
Nigerians vote for new president, braving long delays to bring change
Nigeria's presidential election was marked by long delays at some polling stations on Saturday that did not deter large crowds of voters hoping for a reset after years of worsening violence and hardship under outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari.
More than 70 soldiers killed in Burkina Faso, extremists say
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for killing more than 70 soldiers, wounding dozens and taking five hostage, in an ambush on a military convoy in northern Burkina Faso.
Belarus leader Lukashenko says he had long chat with Putin on war anniversary
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he held a long conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday, the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ketchup helped him survive weeks lost at sea. Now Heinz wants to buy him a new boat
A sailor who spent weeks lost at sea in January, surviving largely off of ketchup, could have a new, state-of-the-art boat coming to him courtesy of Heinz.
Canada sending four more battle tanks, ammunition to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada is providing Ukraine with more weapons, which he said will help the country win on the battlefield against Russia.
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs' meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Federal government posts $5.5B deficit for April to December 2022
The federal government posted a $5.5-billion deficit during the first nine months of its 2022-23 fiscal year. In its monthly fiscal monitor, the Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $70.1 billion during the same period a year earlier.
Spanish authorities detect first suspected case of Marburg disease
Spain has detected its first suspected case of Marburg disease, a deadly infectious disease that has led to the quarantining of more than 200 people in Equatorial Guinea, health authorities in the Spanish region of the Valencia said on Saturday.
-
Director of Canada's drug price regulator resigns same week as colleague steps down
The executive director of Canada's drug pricing regulator is stepping down -- just days after another member resigned because of concerns that the federal government was undermining the independent body's work.
This Chinese kissing device lets you smooch over the internet
A Chinese contraption with warm, moving silicon 'lips,' advertised as a way to let long-distance couples share 'real' physical intimacy, is causing a buzz among social media users, who have reacted with both intrigue and shock.
Mysterious object being dragged into black hole at Milky Way's centre: study
A mysterious elongated object known as X7 is being dragged into the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study.
French documentary 'On the Adamant' wins top Berlinale prize
The French documentary "On the Adamant" (Sur l'Adamant) directed by Nicolas Philibert was named best film at this year's Berlin International Film Festival.
Met Opera marks 1st year of Ukraine war with concert
The Metropolitan Opera marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a concert Friday.
Slovak movie director Juraj Jakubisko dies at 84
Slovak filmmaker Juraj Jakubisko, who was named the best movie director of the 20th century in his country, has died. He was 84.
Incoming World Bank chief faces tests before he gets to climate
Ajay Banga, U.S. President Joe Biden's pick to run the World Bank, will face a tough slate of issues around the institution's finances before he reshapes the bank into a force for combating climate change.
Netflix cuts prices in some markets to lure more subscribers
Netflix is cutting its prices in several of its smaller markets in the latest twist on the video streaming service's efforts to keep its recently revived subscriber growth rolling amid stiffer competition and inflation pressures that are pushing more households to curb their discretionary spending.
A generation of high-profile women tech leaders have stepped aside. What's next?
Silicon Valley's tech industry has now lost an entire generation of trailblazing women leaders and replaced them mostly with men.
Strengthen your core with exercises you can do at home using only a paper plate
A strength and conditioning expert says there are some workouts you can do at home with nothing but a paper plate.
Siakam scores 29 points, Raptors edge Pistons, 95-91
The Toronto Raptors win their fourth straight game, a 95-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday afternoon.
Red Bull's Perez leads final day of F1 testing, Hamilton 2nd
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez moved up the leaderboard as the sun went down to lead the third and final day of Formula One testing on Saturday.
Farmer sues Volkswagen for combustion engines contributing to climate change, court rejects
A German court on Friday rejected a farmer's bid to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. He argued that Volkswagen is partly to blame for that, as the mass production of vehicles running on gasoline contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
Mercedes, McLaren admit difficulties on Day 2 of F1 testing in Bahrain
Preseason Formula One testing continued in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season. Of the 10 drivers on track in the morning session, Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull -- a contrast to teammate Max Verstappen setting the fastest time the day before -- and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes.
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing Thursday. Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.