Orphan polar bear cubs at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park Zoo get names
A polar bear is seen at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg, Man. in this undated handout photo. (Assiniboine Park Zoo)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 2:20PM EST
WINNIPEG -- Two orphan polar bear cubs at a Winnipeg zoo have been named Willow and Baffin.
The two cubs, a female and a male, aren't related and were taken in by the Assiniboine Park Zoo about a month ago when their moms couldn't be found in the Churchill, Man., area.
The public was invited to vote online between two names for each bear suggested by zookeepers for their relevance to Arctic geography.
Choices for the girl bear were Willow or Tundra, and Arctic or Baffin for the boy bear.
The names were announced today when the approximately one-year-old cubs made their first public appearance at the zoo's polar bear conservation centre.
Willow and Baffin will remain on display in both the indoor and outdoor holding areas. assiniboine park
The results are tallied and the cubs are officially named! Assiniboine Park Conservancy is delighted to introduce Willow and Baffin! Close to 5,000 votes were cast for each bear over the course of three days with Willow (female) and Baffin (male) being the clear winners. pic.twitter.com/c4zXgVowl8— Assiniboine Park Zoo (@assiniboinezoo) January 26, 2018