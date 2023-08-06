Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951

A customer fills up their car with gas at a gas station, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Portland, Ore. Oregon drivers can now pump their own gas for the first time since the 1950s, after Gov. Tina Kotek signed a bill allowing people across the state to choose between having an attendant pump their gas or doing it themselves. (AP Photo/Claire Rush) A customer fills up their car with gas at a gas station, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Portland, Ore. Oregon drivers can now pump their own gas for the first time since the 1950s, after Gov. Tina Kotek signed a bill allowing people across the state to choose between having an attendant pump their gas or doing it themselves. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social