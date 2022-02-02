A handmade skating trail in Ontario runs the length of two NHL-sized ice rinks, has a roundabout and weaves through his backyard, and it's all thanks to one man.

The skating trail built by hockey coach Jeremy Rupke extends from his Barrie, Ont. home and into the nearby woods. All together, the trail stretches about 121 metres.

Rupke told Storyful that he built a smaller trail last year, but this time around wanted something much larger.

"It took a day to snowblow and prep the path, another few days to continually flood it and get a good ice base, then another day or two to get the ice nice and smooth,” he said.

You can watch Rupke bob and weave his way along a glided tour of his skating trail in the video at the top of the article.