

CTVNews.ca Staff





Don’t say he didn’t warn you.

An Ontario man created a homemade tongue-in-cheek video ad for his “superbly average” car, a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt that he hopes to sell before his upcoming move to New Zealand.

The car, which owner Reid Zandbelt affectionately refers to as “Carmen,” is for sale on eBay until Jan. 28 for $799, even though the ad notes that $7.99 would not be an unreasonable sale price.

“If you have no intentions of ever getting laid again, buy this car now,” the ad advises. “And start driving it.”

It goes on to boast a number of the car’s “remarkable features,” from its functioning left and right turn signals to its “after-market front speakers and radio system” -- a feature the owner thought was “a smart move” when he was a 17-year-old.

Carmen, which Zandbelt purchased in 2013, has driven nearly 230,000 kilometres.

At night, the ad says, a “gorgeous orange glow illuminates the dash wonderfully, constantly reminding you that this car is a piece of garbage.”

In fine print at the video’s conclusion, the ad notes that while the car’s “body is in great shape, the same can’t be said about the front grill,” adding that it features four summer tires with rims, but only two hub cabs “due to an unfortunate snow blower incident after filming this video.”

And lest anyone think it was just a gimmick, the video is clear: “Even though this car is a joke, the ad is not.”

Zandbelt, who lives in Embrun, Ont., told CTV News Channel that he has wanted to create a video making fun of his car since he first bought it in 2013.

“I’m super happy with how it’s being received,” he said, though he added that he has received “exactly zero offers” since the video was posted.

If he doesn’t manage to sell the car before his move on Feb. 7, he said he’ll donate the car to charity.

“If that’s what it comes down to, why not?” he told CTV News Channel. “If it goes to charity I’ll be more than happy.”