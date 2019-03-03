

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Kitchener's Marta Czurylowicz





A Guelph, Ont., couple is celebrating almost 70 years together after a very unlikely start to their relationship –a message in a bottle.

At age 14, Audrey Robinson went on vacation to the Isle of Wight, U.K., with her family.

While there, she decided to write a letter, put it in a bottle, and dropped it into the English Channel.

Robinson wrote in English and French that she was looking for a pen pal.

“Originally I figured it would be nice for it to get somewhere like France,” she told CTV Kitchener.

Instead, it only made it a short distance, washing up on a Portsmouth beach just across the strait from the island.

Pat Robinson’s cousin and mother happened to find the bottle on the beach. “They picked it up, opened it and read the note,” he says.

Eventually, the note made its way to Pat, then age 16, who sent a letter to Audrey. So began a year of correspondence.

The young marine later found himself in London, not far from where Audrey lived. He decided to stop in to visit her.

“He was good looking. He was wearing his uniform and he was very nice,” Audrey recalls. “And he was the one.”

The Robinsons got married in 1951, and moved to Canada two years later. They had three children.

The couple has garnered international attention after the retirement home they lived in posted their story online to celebrate Valentine’s Day, with people around the world contacting them to find out if the storybook romance is real.

“Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, Wales, Scotland,” Pat Robinson told CTV Kitchener. “A lot of them say: ‘Is this really true?’ I say: ‘Yes!’”