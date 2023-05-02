One of the world's most expensive cities raises minimum wage ... by 32 cents

A women holds up a placard asking for a living wage in front of the Central Government Office in Hong Kong, Monday, May 1. (NurPhoto via Getty Images) A women holds up a placard asking for a living wage in front of the Central Government Office in Hong Kong, Monday, May 1. (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social