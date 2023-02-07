On list of 50 'most Instagrammable' places, only 1 is in Canada

A new ranking by global travel site Big 7 Travel has revealed the most Instagrammable places for people to visit in 2023, but only one Canadian location, Banff, is among them.

Of the 50 "most Instagrammable places in the world" compiled in the list, the Alberta town and its beautiful surrounding wilderness ranks at No. 40.

According to the platform, the ranking was determined based on the number of hashtags on Instagram and TikTok per destination.

Banff scored 767,107,578 hashtags on Instagram and TikTok, combined, for its “stunning natural beauty,” particularly the “iconic Banff National Park and Lake Louise.”

Italy’s Milan came in at No. 1 on the list as the most Instagrammable destination in the world with more than 22 million Instagram hashtags and 97 billion on TikTok. Milan is noted by the listmakers for its “iconic landmarks and fashionable neighborhoods” and the Duomo di Milano, a 14th-century gothic cathedral.

Here are the top 10 most Instagrammable places in the world in 2023, according to Big 7 Travel:

1- Millan, Italy, Instagram: 22,058,065, TikTok: 97,000,000,000

2- London, England, Instagram: 154,408,703, TikTok: 54,200,000,000

3- Paris, France, Instagram: 134,627,924, TikTok: 47,900,000,000

4- Istanbul, Turkiye, Instagram: 120,501,355, TikTok: 44,100,000,000

5- New York, U.S, Instagram: 118,054,808, TikTok: 39,600,000,000

6- Nepal, Instagram: 8,242,282, TikTok: 31,500,000,000

7- Chicago, U.S, Instagram: 52,676,401, TikTok: 25,100,000,000

8- Bali, Indonesia, Instagram: 67,469,684, TikTok: 24,000,000,000

9- Sri Lanka, Instagram: 13,524,733, TikTok: 16,400,000,000

10- Sydney, Australia, Instagram: 35,638,423, TikTok: 15,100,000,000

Further down in the list are three more destinations in the U.S. ranked among the most Instagrammable places in the world.

Seattle ranked 17th with 22.8 million Instagram hashtags and 5.2 billion on TikTok. New Orleans ranked 23rd and had 12 million Instagram hashtags and three billion on TikTok, and Oahu, Hawaii ranked 28th with 7.5 million Instagram hashtags and 2.1 billion on TikTok views.

You can find the full list of 50 destinations ranked here.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.