Ohio State students get bacon vending machine for finals
Bacon fried to a crisp is pictured on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2012. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 9:10AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State University students can fuel up on pork as they study for finals.
A bacon vending machine has been installed at the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences on the university's Columbus campus. It offers cooked bacon strips and bacon bits for $1.
The Ohio Pork Council sponsored the machine, and it received bacon donations from Smithfield, Hormel and Sugardale.
Proceeds from the machine will go toward Ohio State's meat science program. Members of the program will be responsible for machine maintenance.
The machine will remain on campus until Dec. 13.
Well I could not resist. Had to go to the #Animsl Science Bldg @CFAES_OSU and view the bacon vending machine. Bought my first package of bacon for $1.— David A Benfield (@2_benfield) December 7, 2018
Who would have thought? Now we need one in Wooster. pic.twitter.com/0fZsB3pI0b
Getting ready to “pig out” at the new @CFAES_OSU bacon vending machine. ���� pic.twitter.com/DeDdr3PGWc— Ohio State A&P (@OhioStateAP) December 6, 2018