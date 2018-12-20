Obama plays role of Santa at D.C. children's hospital
Former U.S. President Barack Obama brought gifts and holiday cheer to a children's hospital in Washington, D.C. (Office of President Barack Obama via Storyful)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 9:40AM EST
With the big man busy prepping for Christmas, Former U.S. President Barack Obama served as a stand-in for Santa Claus in a recent visit to a children’s hospital in Washington, D.C.
Obama donned a Santa hat and passed out gifts to patients at the Children’s National Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon. Video of the encounter shows the former president thanking medical staff and showing his appreciation for the families stuck at the hospital over the holidays.
“Thank you (Barack Obama) for making our patients’ day so much brighter,” the hospital wrote in a tweet. “Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces.”
Obama responded to the tweet, saying: “Merry Christmas and happy holidays to the extraordinary kids, families, and staff at Children’s National. And thanks for humoring me as your stand-in Santa.”
With files from Storyful
Thank you @BarackObama for making our patients’ day so much brighter. Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces! Our patients loved your company…and your gifts! https://t.co/bswxSrA4sQ ❤️ #HolidaysAtChildrens #ObamaAndKids pic.twitter.com/qii53UbSRS— Children's National �� (@childrenshealth) December 19, 2018
Merry Christmas and happy holidays to the extraordinary kids, families, and staff at Children’s National. And thanks for humoring me as your stand-in Santa. https://t.co/mFmYCVk7cr— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2018
Who said the Grinch stole Christmas?! Our patients and their families received a HUGE holiday surprise when @barackobama warmed our hallways with a huge bag of gifts for our patients! Thank you so much for visiting! ��#SWIPELEFT to see more! #Holidaysatchildrens #ObamaAndKids #ObamaClaus