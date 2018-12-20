

CTVNews.ca Staff





With the big man busy prepping for Christmas, Former U.S. President Barack Obama served as a stand-in for Santa Claus in a recent visit to a children’s hospital in Washington, D.C.

Obama donned a Santa hat and passed out gifts to patients at the Children’s National Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon. Video of the encounter shows the former president thanking medical staff and showing his appreciation for the families stuck at the hospital over the holidays.

“Thank you (Barack Obama) for making our patients’ day so much brighter,” the hospital wrote in a tweet. “Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces.”

Obama responded to the tweet, saying: “Merry Christmas and happy holidays to the extraordinary kids, families, and staff at Children’s National. And thanks for humoring me as your stand-in Santa.”

With files from Storyful

