'Nosy' baby elephant interrupts TV reporter's broadcast

A Kenyan journalist may be thinking twice about his interviewee choices after he was interrupted by a nosy baby elephant.

Journalist Alvin Kaunda was in Nairobi, Kenya when he was attempting to report on the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, a rehabilitation centre for orphaned baby elephants.

While reporting on the challenges these baby elephants have endured at the hands of human impacts on their environment, one of the calves standing behind him had something to add to the report.

The video shows Kaunda trying to keep a straight face to the camera when one elephant tries to push him away and another uses its trunk to tickle the reporter in the face. At this point, Kaunda couldn't contain himself and burst out laughing while the elephant bashfully looked away.

“At first I felt the elephant trunk’s contact on my back but decided to keep going because I was doing my almost 10th take of my piece to camera,” Kaunda told Storyful. “I wasn’t gonna let anything stop me. Until the baby elephant stuck its trunk in my mouth.”

Kaunda said it had been his first time at the organization and didn't expect to be that close to the elephants.

Since 1977, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust has raised 316 orphaned elephants.