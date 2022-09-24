No winning ticket sold for Friday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is going unclaimed for another week.

There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's draw.

However, 12 of the 31 available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were drawn, one of which will be split between two ticket holders.

The jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 27 will remain at $70 million, with 33 $1 million Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.