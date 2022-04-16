Advertisement
No winning ticket for Friday's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Saturday, April 16, 2022 7:25AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
However, three of the draw's eight Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were won by ticket holders in Ontario and British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Apr. 19 will grow to an estimated $60 million, and there will be 10 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.