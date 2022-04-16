TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.

However, three of the draw's eight Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were won by ticket holders in Ontario and British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Apr. 19 will grow to an estimated $60 million, and there will be 10 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.