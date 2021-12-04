Advertisement
No winning ticket for Friday's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Saturday, December 4, 2021 7:48AM EST
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
The draw's two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each also went unclaimed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 7 will be an estimated $55 million and there will be four Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.