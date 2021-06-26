Advertisement
No winning ticket for Friday's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Saturday, June 26, 2021 7:43AM EDT
A Lotto Max ticket is seen in this undated file photo.
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million dollars each that were up grabs also went unclaimed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 29 will grow to an estimated $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillions prizes offered.