No audience, new venue, but Westminster dog show barks on
Published Thursday, June 10, 2021 1:05PM EDT
Chet, a berger picard, performs a jump in an agility obstacle Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y., at the Lyndhurst Estate where the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be held outdoors. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NEW YORK -- There will be plenty of tradition, pup and circumstance at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show this weekend.
But for the first time in its 145-year history, the storied canine competition is trading the buzz of the Big Apple for the airy grounds of a suburban riverfront estate. That's one of many changes prompted by pandemic precautions.
Because of coronavirus concerns, the show was rescheduled from its usual February dates and isn't allowing in-person spectators. Human participants must be vaccinated or newly tested. And the sought-after best in show trophy will be awarded under a tent outside the Gothic-castle-style mansion at the Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, New York, not in the sports palace of Manhattan's Madison Square Garden.