Nigerian chef cooks nonstop for 100 hours to set new global record

Chef Hilda Baci cooked to establish a new Guinness world record for the "longest cooking marathon." (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Chef Hilda Baci cooked to establish a new Guinness world record for the "longest cooking marathon." (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social