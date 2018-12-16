

Relaxnews





The Empire State Building tops Uber's list of the most popular tourist attractions that people traveled to using its ride-share service in 2018.

After the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center (listed as Freedom Tower on Uber) in New York and the CN Tower in Toronto, Canada round out the podium.

Overall, the countries that clocked the most Uber mileage were the US, Brazil and India.

Uber also looked at the most popular Eats orders placed in 2018 to deliver a set of predictions on the foods it expects will trend in 2019.

Given the surge in searches for dishes made with tofu, seitan, bee pollen and edible flowers, Uber predicts that clean eating and plant-based diets will gain even more momentum in 2019.

Likewise, the popularity of kimchi and kombucha orders signal a rising affinity for fermented foods, Uber says, while pea milk is predicted to knock oat and almond milk off their perch of popularity.

Here are the top 10 most popular tourist attractions among Uber users in 2018:

1. Empire State Building, NY

2. Freedom Tower, NY

3. CN Tower, Toronto

4. Arc de Triomphe, Paris

5. Eiffel Tower, Paris

6. Burj Khalifa, Dubai

7. Buckingham Palace

8. Disneyland, Anaheim, CA

9. Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco

10. Sydney Opera House, Sydney

- - -

Here are the top 10 food trends for 2019:

1. Plant-based foods

2. Smoothie bowl

3. Pea milk

4. Seitan

5. Rolled ice cream

6. Manaeesh

7. Heme

8. Keto

9. Bulgur

10. Pumpkin