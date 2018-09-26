

CTVNews.ca Staff





In order to meet each of the 560 kids at his new school, one Ontario principal got a desk with wheels.

At Kitchener’s St. John’s Catholic Elementary School, principal Paul Gladding plans to roll his way around the school with his mobile desk, floor to floor, to meet with students from kindergarten to Grade 8 in the hallways outside their classrooms.

“We’re always trying to think of new ways to make education fun,” he told CTV Kitchener on Wednesday. “When you’re in a small intimate group with five kids you can have real conversation.”

It’s an innovative twist of being sent to the principal’s office. At Mr. Gladding’s school, the principal’s office comes to the students.

“It’s really novel for them,” said Rolland Chidiac, a Grade 2 and 3 teacher. “They get to hang out with the principal in a positive way right outside their classroom door.”

In a meeting with five young students on Wednesday, Gladding sat behind the wheeled desk, equipped with his laptop and clipboard, plus a few other Gladding office essentials: a potted plant, framed family photo and Boston Bruins mug.

“Welcome to Mr. Gladding’s Principal’s Office on Wheels,” he said. “I get a chance to meet everybody in the school, and we get a chance to chat, and you guys get to know me a little bit.”

He’s even welcoming feedback from the students during their meetings. “We talked about how to make the school a little better,” said Grade 3 student Sophia Gehl, “and what he should do to be a really great principal.”

So far Gladding has been receptive to the advice, which he says has mostly been “good and realistic” while there have been a few unlikely suggestions. “Can’t really install fire poles or play structures on the roof,” he conceded.

The kids are responding well too. “It’s nice to have a principal and to know him more,” said Grade 3 student Syed Naqvi.

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Randy Steinman