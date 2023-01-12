New Barbie for younger children comes with flesh-tone modesty undergarments, de-emphasized bust line

This image released by Mattel shows a child playing with Teresa, a My First Barbie deluxe set, new dolls made specifically for children as young as 3. They are 13.5 inches tall, with a broader waist that de-emphasizes the bust line, with flesh-tone modesty undergarments permanently attached. (Mattel via AP)  This image released by Mattel shows a child playing with Teresa, a My First Barbie deluxe set, new dolls made specifically for children as young as 3. They are 13.5 inches tall, with a broader waist that de-emphasizes the bust line, with flesh-tone modesty undergarments permanently attached. (Mattel via AP) 

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Actress and Broadway star Carole Cook has died at 98

Carole Cook, a veteran actress beloved for her work on stage and screen, with credits including the 1984 John Hughes comedy 'Sixteen Candles,' has died, according to a statement from her agent, Robert Malcolm. She was 98.

Canada

World

  • Minimal airline delays, cancellations a day after U.S. outage

    Delays and cancellations among flights across the United States were minimal on Thursday, a day after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, grounding U.S. air traffic and leading to thousands of stranded travellers. There were 636 delays into, within or out of the U.S. as of Thursday morning, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. There were 82 cancellations.

  • 'Catastrophe': Cardinal Pell's secret memo blasts Pope Francis

    Pope Francis will deliver a final send-off for Cardinal George Pell during a funeral Mass on Saturday, the Vatican said, as revelations emerge of the Australian prelate's growing concern about what he considered the 'disaster' and 'catastrophe' of the papacy under Francis.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social