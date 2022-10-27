National Geographic reveals its top destinations for 2023

Flores island, Azores, Portugal (Marco Bottigelli/Moment RF/Getty Images via CNN) Flores island, Azores, Portugal (Marco Bottigelli/Moment RF/Getty Images via CNN)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social