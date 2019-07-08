

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from NTV’s Beth Penney





A family farm in Newfoundland waited almost a year, but is finally welcoming a critically endangered pony into its stable.

Sarah Kean of Paradise, N.L. said her Newfoundland pony Belle gave birth to a female foal named Salty on Sunday. Kean told NTV Belle had been pregnant for 352 days and was getting annoyed at how long it was taking for her newborn to arrive.

“She was not happy with being handled,” Kean said. “Normally you could do anything with her. You can tie her up and she’ll just stand there and be loved.”

According to the Newfoundland Pony Society, the Newfoundland pony is typically a stocky breed with a heavy coat and a thick tail.

The ponies are derived from those brought to the area along with the earliest settlers to Canada. They proved valuable because they could handle the harsh weather conditions of the area.

Due to a variety of factors, the population of the Newfoundland pony dwindled to fewer than 100 in the 1980s and prompted the provincial government to designate the ponies as a “heritage animal” in 1997. This meant the ponies could not be exported off the island without a proper permit.

Today, the Newfoundland Pony Society estimates there are fewer than 400 animals spread throughout Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and Ontario. Heritage Livestock Canada still lists the Newfoundland pony as critically endangered.

Kelly Power-Kean, Sarah’s mother and the registrar for the Newfoundland Pony Society, said Salty’s birth is part of bringing the Newfoundland ponies out of endangerment.

“We decided to breed her to contribute to the population of Newfoundland ponies,” she said. “Every mare pony should have two offspring to contribute to the herd and this is number one.”