

Relaxnews





New York is getting a real-life Candy Land that will feature the world's largest gummy bear, a Gumdrop Room, and make-your-own candy stations.

When the Museum of Candy opens this summer, it will turn the former Limelight club -- a 30,000-square-foot space converted from a church -- into a temple of candy-coated, rainbow-colored sweets and treats.

The space is being opened by the Sugar Factory, an international dessert chain frequented by celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Britney Spears, Drake, Nicole Scherzinger, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and Rupert Grint, with locations in the U.S., Dubai, Bahrain and Manila.

In 2016, the chain's New York location was named the most Instagrammed U.S. restaurant, with tagged photos showing off snaps of its signature milkshakes garnished with mini burger sliders, chocolate M&Ms, candy bacon strips and pretzels.

Along with an exhibit devoted to America's favorite confectionery, the space will also include a café, restaurant, dessert-only food hall, marketplace, candy and dessert-making stations, reports The New York Post.

A second location is also slated to open in Los Angeles in 2019.

The Museum of Candy follows on the heels of the highly successful opening of the Museum of Ice Cream, a wildly popular traveling pop-up series, famous for its Instagram-friendly swimmable sprinkle pool.

After debuting in New York in 2016, the exhibit has traveled to Los Angeles, Miami and San Francisco.