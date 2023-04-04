Most Canadian adults with autism are unemployed: Survey

According a survey from to Autism Speaks Canada (ASC), autistic adults have the lowest employment rate in Canada at 14.3 per cent, compared to the general population at 92.7 per cent.

ASC says the vast majority of Canadian autistic adults (77 per cent) are unemployed, while autism is the fastest growing and most commonly diagnosed neurodevelopment disorder in Canada.

Autism spectrum disorder is commonly detected in early childhood and is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave.

According to Health Canada, approximately one in six children and youth in the country are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

The survey also shows the median annual employment income for autistic people was $2,900.

To help people with autism gain employment, ASC is hosting a job fair beginning with a virtual event Tuesday where dozens of recruiters and hiring managers from major companies including Amazon, Hyundai, Scotiabank and several others participated.

According to ASC, two additional in-person events will be held on April 17 in Ottawa and April 28 in London, Ontario.

The platform expects hundreds of Canadians to participate in these events.

“This is an incredible opportunity for everyone involved” co-owner of Substance Cares, a Toronto-based charitable foundation that organizes the job fair Neil Forester said in a news release published on Tuesday. “Employers can meet very-capable job seekers who are highly motivated. At the same time, it’s a unique opportunity for autistic Canadians, who may not feel comfortable with the traditional recruitment and interview processes.

“We already have hundreds of job seekers signed up this year. The more employers that sign on, the more viable opportunities that will be available for these applicants to put their knowledge and skills to use,” added Forester.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.